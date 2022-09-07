World Suicide Prevention Day is Sept. 10

Local school counselors kicked off Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with mental health facts, resources and stress balls for students.

National Suicide Prevention Week is the Sunday through Saturday surrounding World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10th. Signs of suicide risk include, increased substance (alcohol or drug) use; anxiety, agitation, unable to sleep or sleeping all of the time; feeling trapped; and hopelessness. Spreading awareness can help save a life.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.