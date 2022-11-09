A woman called Winder Police Dept. Oct. 23 to report an unconscious person. When officers arrived, she advised she used Naloxone to bring the individual back to consciousness. When the caller identified herself, police entered her name in the GCIC terminal, and she came back as a missing person out of Ferguson, KY.
She was then run through Barrow County dispatch, who sent her location to the Ferguson Police Dept. GCIC showed that she should be with her daughter, but she told officers her daughter was with her mother in Jefferson. Due to uncertainty if the child was missing, WPD contacted Pulaski County dispatch in Kentucky, who confirmed only the mother was missing.
She was removed from GCIC as a missing person.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the WPD:
• Harassing communications Oct. 25 at 106 Church St., where a business owner reported an ex-employee2 was sending harassing text to two of his current employees.
• Arrest warrant serviced Oct. 26 at 272 N 5th Ave.
• Theft by taking; loitering and prowling Oct. 24 at 44 E Midland Ave., where the owner of a towing company reported a vehicle stolen.
• All other offenses Oct. 26 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a counterfeit $20 bill was passed.
• Accident property damage Oct. 25 at 268 N Broad St., where a vehicle backed out of a parking lot and hit another car sitting in the drive-through line.
• Damage to property Oct. 24 at 252 W Midland Ave., where a woman’s wheel fell off her driveway path and blamed the construction company who rebuilt her driveway for changing it from its original size.
• Forgery; theft by deception Oct. 8 at 91 Drew Ct., where an online scam was reported.
• Recovered stolen property Oct. 24 at 221 Shields St., where a stolen vehicle was located.
• Theft by taking Oct. 24 at 259 Mobile Dr., where a woman reported a bicycle stolen.
• Theft by taking Oct. 23 at 241 Glen Ave., where a woman reported items missing from her bags while she left them at a friend’s apartment.
• Theft of services Oct. 24 at 307 5th Ave., where a possible theft by an unfinished work-for-hire deal was reported.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Oct. 24 at 280 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by deception Oct. 22 at 42 Amherst Dr., where a woman paid $674 to a man online who said he could help her recover her Facebook Memories after she lost access to the posts and began receiving threats from the man that he would hack her Facebook if she didn’t continue making payments to him.
• Financial transaction card fraud; theft by taking May 31 at 606 Century Dr., where a woman reported fraudulent activity on her bank card.
• Missing person Oct. 23 at 132 Northridge Dr., where a woman who called the police in reference to an unconscious person returned on GCIC terminal as a missing person out of Ferguson, KY.
• Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children Oct. 22 at 331 Dreamland Ct., where a domestic dispute witnessed by a juvenile occurred.
• Arrest warrant; expired license plate Oct. 22 at 166 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle Oct. 22 at 23 N Jackson St., where a woman reported her vehicle was hit while parked in a parking lot.
• Giving false name; arrest warrant; hold for other agency; window tint violation; possession and use of drug related objects Oct. 21 at 155 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; brake light requirements Oct. 21 at Loganville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Suspicious person Oct. 21 at Iris Lane, where a woman wearing a shower cap and wrapped in a blanket was reported to be peeping in people’s windows. Police transported the woman to The Salvation Army in Athens.
• Arrest warrant serviced Oct. 21 at 180 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a woman with an active warrant was reported to be walking up and down the street, yelling at people and threatening to fight them.
• No insurance; violation of limited driving permit Oct. 21 at N Broad St., where a traffics top was conducted.
• Burglary; theft by taking Oct. 21 at 180 Capitol Ave., where several items were reported stolen from a residence under construction, including a toilet, a table saw and a ladder.
• Theft by deception Oct. 21 at 78 W May St., where two men fraudulently used a business account to purchase over $2,000 worth of merchandise from an auto parts store.
• Hold for other agency Oct. 20 at 251 Nancy St., where a welfare check was requested.
• Harassing communications Oct. 20 at 184 Colonial Hills Rd., where a woman reported receiving harassing Facebook messages from an unknown male.
• Arrest warrant; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance Oct. 20 at 59 W May St., where a man with an active warrant was located.
• Harassment Oct. 20 at 223 Sherwood Dr., where a woman reported she was being harassed by a 15-year-old posing as an adult she met on a dating app.
• Hold for other agency; driving while license suspended Oct. 27 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal damage to property Oct. 27 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a man reported damage to his vehicle when parked in a parking lot.
• No insurance Oct. 27 at Loganville Hwy., where a vehicle ran out of gas and was stopped on the side of the roadway.
• Lost and found property Oct. 26 at 85 E Wright St., where a man reported he lost his Social Security Card.
• Damage to property Oct.28 at 263 Caddy Lane, where a woman reported her vehicle damaged while parked at the Winder-Barrow baseball fields.
• Hold for other agency Oct. 28 at 121 W Athens St., where a man was concerned about an employee who was a “no-call/no-show” and in possession of his work truck.
• Hit and run; failure to yield while turning left Oct. 28 at 28 E May St, where a woman reported being struck by a black Jeep SUV while turning left out of Zaxby’s on May St.
• Striking fixed object Oct. 28 at 512 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder, where a woman reported she witnessed a delivery truck hit a mailbox.
• Lost/found property Oct. 28 at W New St., where a man reported finding a Georgia EBT card.
• Theft by taking Oct. 28 at 237 S Myrtle St., where a license plate was reported stolen.
• Arrest warrant Oct 28 at 178 Bush Chapel Dr., Winder, where an emergency assist call was made.
• DUI-alcohol; impeding flow of traffic Oct. 29 at Loganville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Forgery Oct. 29 at 127 Exchange Ln., Bethlehem, where a woman passed false currency.
• PG 54 Assist police Oct. 30 at E Athens St., where a road rage incident involving a gun was reported.
• Arrest warrant; driving without a valid license; headlight requirements Oct. 31 at W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking Oct. 30 at 436 Northcrest Dr., where a firearm was reported stolen.
• Concealing identity of a vehicle Oct. 31 at 6 W May St., where an abandoned vehicle was reported.
• Driving while license suspended Oct. 31 at E Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Harassing communications Oct. 31 at 163 Langford St., Winder, where a man was receiving threats from a woman whom he had done a job for and she was unsatisfied with.
• Battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment Oct. 31 at 2 Sims Rd., Winder, where an argument between spouses involving the man busting the woman in the lip while blocking the bathroom doorway, keeping her inside.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; no insurance Oct. 31 at 59 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Throwing rocks, other missiles Oct. 31 at 109 Martha St., where a woman reported
• Arrest warrant; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; lighted headlights requirement Nov. 1 at W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to stop at a railroad crossing Nov. 1 at 8 N Broad St., where a vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks.
• Theft by taking; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; littering public or private property or waters; criminal trespass Oct. 31 at 78 W Athens St., where a man was caught on camera breaking into vacuum machines at a car wash looking for change.
• Arrest warrants serviced Nov. 1 at 67 Atlanta Ave.
• Hit and run; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping Nov. 2 at N Jefferson Hwy., where a pickup truck side swiped another vehicle and didn’t stop.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 2 at 264 James Albert Johnson Ave.
• Arrest warrant serviced for failure to appear Nov. 2 at 51 Oceanliner Trail.
• Public drunkenness; unlawful possession of open containers Nov. 2 at 19 W May St., where a restaurant cook was reported to be highly intoxicated and causing customers to leave.
