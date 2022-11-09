A woman called Winder Police Dept. Oct. 23 to report an unconscious person. When officers arrived, she advised she used Naloxone to bring the individual back to consciousness. When the caller identified herself, police entered her name in the GCIC terminal, and she came back as a missing person out of Ferguson, KY.

She was then run through Barrow County dispatch, who sent her location to the Ferguson Police Dept. GCIC showed that she should be with her daughter, but she told officers her daughter was with her mother in Jefferson. Due to uncertainty if the child was missing, WPD contacted Pulaski County dispatch in Kentucky, who confirmed only the mother was missing.

