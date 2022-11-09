Scout Troops 700 and 5700 out of Winder United Methodist Church will be joined by the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution for a flag retirement ceremony Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Veterans Day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
