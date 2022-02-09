Winder City Council narrowly passed a conditional use request that will allow a tobacco liucense for a future Xhale City retail store, which will be located in the Winder Station shopping center at 372 Exchange Boulevard.
The approval was made by the council’s second motion on the matter following Morris’ initial motion to dent, which resulted in a deadlock 3-3 split, but was eventually denied with Mayor David Maynard’s tie-breaking vote to oppose.
Councilwoman Stephanie Brit then made a motion to approve the application, with Shannon Hammond and Jimmy Terrell voting in favor and Travis Singley, Kobi Kilgore and Morris opposed. The mayor again broke the tie and passed Brit’s motion to approve the application.
“Whether we like it or not based on the ordinance, I think we should probably approve it,” said Maynard to the council following a review of the ordinances by city staff.
During citizen input, the applicant spoke in favor of the request and answered questions from the council. There was no opposition from the public during any of the three public hearings held over the matter.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Winder City Council voted on the following items:
• conditional use request to allow for the sale of beer and wine at 64 East May Street, suite K was unanimously approved.
• conditional use request to allow the sale of packaged beer and wine at 72 McNeal Road was unanimously approved.
• variance request to add 144 square feet of wall sign area to the 100-foot requirement for neighborhood commercial (B1) zoning was unanimously approved. The proposed signage will be for a Publix shopping center at 401 Gainesville Highway.
• rezoning request for property located at 188 May Street from industrial commercial (I) to general commercial (B2) to general commercial. The council unanimously approved a motion to rezone from I to neighborhood commercial (B1) rather than B2 due to the subject site’s failure to meet the minimum 30,000 square-foot lot size required in B2 zoning.
• ordinance to amend the zoning ordinance to abolish the provisions related to the planning board was passed in a 4-2 vote with council members Terrell and Brit opposed. The previous vote related to the abolishment of the planning board dealt with chapter two of the city’s zoning ordinance, which created the planning board. The latest vote abolishes appendix A, which tasks the planning board with certain functions and gives all responsibilities of the planning board to the city council until another board is formed.
• event permit for the 2022 Rustic Rack Boutique Anniversary Party on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. was unanimously approved.The event will be held at the West Candler Street area between North Broad Street and Woodlawn Avenue. An alcohol resolution for the event was included in the council’s approval.
• revised event permit submitted by Lanier Movie Production changing the production dates from Feb. 21 to March 14 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. was unanimously approved with the condition the company obtain an insurance policy.
• dedication of stormwater utility easements around the detention pond on Huntleigh Drive was unanimously approved.
• dedication of stormwater utility easements for the Kimball Street stormwater project was unanimously approved
• adoption of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Procurement Policy for procurement, management and administration of engineering and design related consultant services for all state and federally funded transportation projects. including any adjustments of existing policies to support the approval was unanimously approved.
• authorization of the mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for services to assist in the preparation of the city’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant was unanimously approved.
