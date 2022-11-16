People in northeast Georgia continue to get more local access to high-quality heart care, as Georgia Heart Institute has added another world-class cardiologist to its growing roster of skilled experts. Glen A. Henry, MD, an interventional cardiologist who spent the last three decades at Yale Medicine, will be leading Interventional Cardiology and the Cardiac Catheterization Labs at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) hospitals in Gainesville and Braselton.
“My passion is caring for undertreated patients and those who are told they have no options,” said Dr. Henry, who will serve as medical director of NGMC’s Cardiac Catheterization Labs. “Helping patients feel better and live longer is the goal of Georgia Heart Institute and something that I’m proud to be a part of.”
