YMCA Barrow County Early Learning Center is among the 11 early learning program locations where enrollment is open for the 2023-2024 school year, announced YMCA of Metro Atlanta on Thursday. The Y’s state-licensed early learning programs help improve school readiness and prepare preschool children for success.
Through partnerships with the Early Head Start and Head Start programs, the Y serves more than 2,000 children. Early Learning Programs use researched-based curriculum, which supports learning through play, creative expression and guided activities. Additionally, the Y implements four programs: Read Right From the Start, STEAM Learning, Start for Life and Early Learning Readiness to address every aspect of a child’s developmental needs and prepare them for success.
“To ensure every child is set for success, the Y has created a fun, safe and supportive environment to allow youth to learn in distinctive, individual ways and explore what they find interesting and stimulating,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “Our early learning programs are designed to provide an engaging curriculum that prepare preschoolers to enter Kindergarten on a path to read to learn by third grade.”
With a child-centered approach to early learning, the curriculum places an emphasis on school readiness goals, including arts, mathematics, science and technology, social studies, literacy, character development and healthy habits.
YMCA Barrow County Early Learning Center is located at 55 Maynard St. in Winder and can be reached by calling 770-307-3027.
For more information, or to register, call YMCA of Metro Atlanta at 404-420-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.