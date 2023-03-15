YMCA Barrow County Early Learning Center is among the 11 early learning program locations where enrollment is open for the 2023-2024 school year, announced YMCA of Metro Atlanta on Thursday. The Y’s state-licensed early learning programs help improve school readiness and prepare preschool children for success.

Through partnerships with the Early Head Start and Head Start programs, the Y serves more than 2,000 children. Early Learning Programs use researched-based curriculum, which supports learning through play, creative expression and guided activities. Additionally, the Y implements four programs: Read Right From the Start, STEAM Learning, Start for Life and Early Learning Readiness to address every aspect of a child’s developmental needs and prepare them for success.

Locations

