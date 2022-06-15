Summer outdoor pool aqua exercise is available at Brad Akins YMCA in Winder. The following are classes offered this summer:

Tuesdays: Aqua Mix at 10:30 a.m. with Allison

Wednesdays: Aqua Tabata at 6 p.m. with Christina

Thursdays: Aqua Mix at 10:30 a.m. with Christina

Fridays: Aqua Zumba at 9:30 a.m. with Sandee

For more information, visit gapiedmontymca.org/group-exercise-classes-brad-akins

