Summer outdoor pool aqua exercise is available at Brad Akins YMCA in Winder. The following are classes offered this summer:
Tuesdays: Aqua Mix at 10:30 a.m. with Allison
Wednesdays: Aqua Tabata at 6 p.m. with Christina
Thursdays: Aqua Mix at 10:30 a.m. with Christina
Fridays: Aqua Zumba at 9:30 a.m. with Sandee
For more information, visit gapiedmontymca.org/group-exercise-classes-brad-akins
