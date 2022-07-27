Registration for YMCA's Pryme Tyme after-school program is now open for children grades K-8.
The registration fee is $35. The weekly rate is $55 and $40 for each additional child.
Available for full-time participants only, Scholarship applications are available.
The YMCA after-school program is state licensed and provides transportation, homework and reading help, STEAM activities, organized games, playground time and healthy snacks.
