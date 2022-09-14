In the United States, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10 to 19 year olds, eclipsed only by unintentional deaths such as from an auto accident.

With lawmakers, educators and other stakeholders increasingly concerned about the deteriorating mental health of youth today – and that population’s tendency to live out so much of their lives online – the phenomenon of digital self-harm is demanding increased focus by both practitioners and academics.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.