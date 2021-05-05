The GHSA Class 6A second-round playoff series between Winder-Barrow and Allatoona that had been scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 5, has been postponed by a day after severe storms dumped rain throughout north Georgia earlier this week.
The sixth-ranked Bulldoggs (24-5) and fourth-ranked Buccaneers (27-5) will now begin their best-of-three series Thursday, May 6, with a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. An if-necessary third game would be played at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 7.
The winner of the series will advance to face either Westlake or Glynn Academy in the state quarterfinals next week.
The Bulldoggs are making their fifth-consecutive Sweet 16 appearance and will be seeking their third Elite Eight berth in five seasons.
