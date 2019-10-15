Registration for 7-14 year-olds boys' and girls' basketball is open at the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department.
Registration fee is $75 and is open through Nov. 12.
Evaluations will be held Nov. 16 and practice begins the week of Nov. 18.
The pre-season tip-off tournament is the weekend of Dec. 19-21. Regular-season games begin in January 2020.
Register online at www.bankscountyrec.org, by phone at 706-677-4407 or in-person at the recreation center.
