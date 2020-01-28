Big first half from Blackstock lifts Dragons to win over Eagles
One of Jefferson’s best players is playing some of her best basketball as the postseason nears.
The Dragons’ Livi Blackstock scored 18 first-half points and finished with 20 points as Jefferson downed East Jackson 62-37 Friday (Jan. 24) on the road.
Blackstock’s performance came after she hit five 3-pointers Saturday (Jan. 18) against Class AAAAA No. 1-ranked Buford and scored 18 points in a win over Morgan County Tuesday (Jan. 21).
“It’s nice to see that,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. “It’s nice to see her feeling comfortable shooting the basketball. She does so much for us, defensively and just taking care of the ball and pushing it at the pace that we want to play.
“I think she’ll be the first to tell you that she struggled a little bit early in the year shooting, but we see it coming back, and it gets us kind of excited.”
Blackstock, a University of North Georgia commit, connected on five first-half 3-pointers as Jefferson (19-4, 10-0 Region 8-AAA) led East Jackson 20-4 after a quarter and 37-19 at halftime.
“And they were all great shots, and we’re on her all the time about just keep shooting, keep shooting, keep shooting,” Brown said.
Deshona Gaither had a big night as well with 19 points, 13 of which came in the first half.
Gaither’s layup in the closing seconds of the third quarter gave Jefferson a 59-27 lead.
The Dragons used the majority of the fourth quarter for their subs as they rolled to their sixth win in seven games.
Antonia Pittman scored 13 points to lead East Jackson (10-13, 3-7 Region 8-AAA), which lost its fourth-straight game. Eagle coach Cherrelle Pullen preached consistency after the gam
“Certain spurts of the game, I was proud how my girls were playing — if we could (just) play hard, play strong and play consistent throughout all four quarters,” she said.
Pullen added, “Jefferson has a really solid team.”
Brown said he likes what he’s seeing from his squad late in the regular season.
“We did things well tonight that we talked about this week in practice, and that’s what I’m concerned with right now,” Brown said. “Are we fixing mistakes, are we cleaning things up as we get to the most important time of the year? I thought we did that for sure tonight.”
Parker comes off bench to pace Dragons to victory
Jefferson boys’ basketball coach Kevin Morris may have to petition Region 8-AAA to add a Sixth Man Award. Morris feels like he has the prime candidate.
Senior Dragon guard Daniel Parker came off the bench and scored 21 points in Jefferson’s 82-64 win at East Jackson Friday (Jan. 24).
“I don’t know that anybody would deserve it more than him because he’s done that throughout the whole year, and he’s accepted that,” Morris said.
Parker accounted for a good chunk of his points through layups in transition as he led a quartet of Dragons who reached double figures. Jacob Radaker finished with 18 points, Spencer Darby added 16 points and Malaki Starks threw in 12 points.
“That’s what his game is,” Morris said of Parker’s offensive night. “He has always been so good in transition, in making layups with contact, and doing those things. That’s where he lives.”
Parker got going early, scoring seven first-quarter points to help the Dragons (14-7, 7-3 Region 8-AAA) take a 17-10 lead in the final minute of the period. Darby drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to move the lead to 20-10 entering the second quarter.
Radaker had the hot hand in the second quarter, scoring 10 points, as the Dragons carried a 39-18 lead into halftime. Parker, continuing to score in transition, tallied eight points in the third quarter, helping Jefferson’s lead swell to 25 at one point.
East Jackson trimmed the Dragons’ lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter, but Starks helped Jefferson close out the game with eight points in the final period. He went 6-for-7 at the free-throw line during that stretch.
In the win, Jefferson held Makayl Rakestraw, East Jackson’s leading scorer, to 12 points.
“Rakestraw, he can just shoot the mess out of it,” said Morris, who added that his team has limited other team's top scorers well in recent games. “I thought we did a really good job (on him) … He’s the one that kind of makes them go.”
For East Jackson (13-9, 4-6 Region 8-AAA), the loss was the Eagles’ second-straight in Region 8-AAA play following four-straight region wins. Jimmie Jackson led the Eagles 19 points. His 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter cut Jefferson’s lead to 61-46, but the Eagles came no closer than that as Jefferson answered with a 12-1 run.
“Makayl (Rakestraw) just missed some shots that he normally hits,” East Jackson coach Jarvis Smith said. “Just one of those nights. Jefferson played well on both ends. We just got hit in the mouth by a really good club.”
