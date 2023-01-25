Mallory Bates of Colbert was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Georgia College & State University in the College of Health Sciences.
Latest News
- Bates named to Dean’s List at Georgia College
- Cortez, Cowne named Star Student, Teacher
- 47 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- LETTER: Growth and change can be a win-win if we work together
- BOC approves water line project for new vet clinic
- Lula citizens voice complaints: Council denies full-time mayor
Latest Sports
- Madison Co. Recreation Dept. releases 2022 report
- Head Coach Ed Dudley leaves Winder-Barrow program, signs with Blessed Trinity
- Battle Born wrestlers win awards
- Former Lady Bulldogg Olivia Nelson-Ododa traded to Connecticut Sun
- Bulldoggs complete sweep of region-rival Gladiators behind hot three-point shooting
- Head Coach Tony Lotti leaving Apalachee for Seckinger
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Body found along roadside in Jefferson Friday night
- Woman threatens to send ‘trained’ husband to restaurant that denied delivery
- Jones resigns as MCHS drama teacher
- Teen pulls knife at Jefferson business
- Winder man pleads guilty to child sex charges, sentenced to 15 years
- Hobby Lobby set to open late February in Bethlehem
- Bryson's Barbecue opens in Maysville
- Teen crashes on Hwy. 72 during chase
- Athens man charged after throwing object, threatening officer
- Recent arrests made across Jackson County
Images
Commented
- BUFFINGTON: The shame of Andrew Clyde (4)
- LETTER: Didn't like Jeffries speech (2)
- BUFFINGTON: Georgia Legislature back in session; hostile trends in feedback (2)
- BUFFINGTON: Reflecting on getting older (2)
- Decision on Braselton Lowe’s drawings tabled again (1)
- Jones resigns as MCHS drama teacher (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Reflecting on getting older (1)
- Hull mayoral issue sees partial resolution (1)
- Commerce unveils new website (1)
- LETTER: Night-time noise ordinance limits are too high (1)
- Meet the Candidates (1)
- Newsmaker of the Year: Langstons build recovery community in Jackson County (1)
- The art of distilling: Soldier of the Sea Distillery opens in Comer (1)
- LETTER: Why not just leave Stone Mountain to nature? (1)
- Owners can file for property notifications (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.