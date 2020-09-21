A barbecue chicken plate fundraiser to benefit local first responders will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center, 66 McElroy St., Winder, with all proceeds going to firefighters, paramedics, police, etc.
Plates will be $8 apiece and will include a chicken leg quarter, beans, chips, pickles, dessert and bottled water. Prepaid orders can be picked up on-site between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Contact 770-845-3434 or 678-975-1108 to pre-order.
The fundraiser was organized by Butch McGary, who will be cooking the chicken with his son and who has friends in local law enforcement.
Anyone interested in helping with providing supplies is asked to contact McGary at 678-975-1108.
