The Banks County High School cross country teams got a taste of what the Region 8-AA meet will hold.
The Leopards competed in a region preview meet on Oct. 8. The meet was held at Oglethorpe County High School, which is where the region meet (Oct. 22) will take place.
Only four of the region's eight teams competed in the boys' race: Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Monticello and Elbert County. At the region meet, those four teams will be joined by Union County, Social Circle, Rabun County and Putnam County.
The boys' team won the preview race, scoring 28 points to best Oglethorpe County by six points. Griffin Stephens finished first overall with a time of 17:12.99. Buck Ledford finished third with a time of 17:41.35.
Nic Cotton (18.49.29), Bryson Banister (18:51.14) and Patrick Angel (18:53.07) finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, to finish off the top-five Leopard finishers.
Five teams competed in the girls' race: Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Monticello, Elbert County and Putnam County. The girls' team finished second with 37 points, five points behind Oglethorpe County.
Destinie Martin led the way with a fourth-place finish. Martin finished with a time of 23:03.70. Alessandra Olivares finished fifth for the team with a time of 23:11.55. Anna Parker finished seventh (24:17.45), Taylor Cochran finished eighth (25:12.84) and Sophie Black finished 13th (27:02.82).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.