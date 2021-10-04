A week after losing its 2021 home opener, Bethlehem Christian Academy had a much more enjoyable home experience Friday, Oct. 1, against Cherokee Christian.
Sophomore running back Joshua Adams scored on a 27-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter and capped a second-half rally as the Knights bounced back for a 38-31 win over the Warriors on homecoming night. BCA improved to 6-1 on the year and handed Cherokee Christian (4-1) its first loss of the season.
Adams’ touchdown was his third of the night and of the second half, as he finished with 153 yards on 18 carries and bumped his season totals up to 820 rushing yards and 7.1 yards a touch. He has now rushed for nine touchdowns and has three receiving scores.
“I was very pleased that our kids took some blows to the body but continued to fight and battle,” BCA coach Bruce Lane said. “It was an exciting finish, and it was just a great performance later after being down for most of the night. It was very encouraging to see us have to play from behind and be able to answer.”
Friday’s game went back and forth with the teams exchanging field goals in the first quarter a pair of touchdowns each in the second quarter. Senior receiver Ty Whiting, who finished with five catches for 122 yards, hauled in a 44-yard touchdown reception from Ben Reed, his fourth of the year, to put the Knights up 10-3. The Warriors answered with an 80-yard touchdown pass and a 1-yard touchdown run to go ahead 17-10 before the Knights put together an 80-yard scoring drive at the end of the half, polished off with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Reed to tight end Lawson Wooten.
Cherokee Christian reclaimed the lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard run before Adams scored his first touchdown of the night on a 1-yard plunge. The Warriors went back ahead on a 44-yard touchdown pass in the fourth, but Adams evened things back up with a 2-yard run. Reed finished 10-of-16 passing for 181 yards.
After a preseason scrimmage and seven games, the Knights finally get a chance to catch their breath with a bye week this week. They’ll be back in action Oct. 15 when they host Thomas Jefferson Academy and then will open up their three-game GISA Region 4-AAA slate Oct. 22 at powerhouse John Milledge Academy. BCA will try to play as well as it can in the final four weeks to best-position itself in the power rankings ahead of the state playoffs.
“It is,” Lane said when asked if the open week was coming at a good time. “You get to a point in the season where you’ve got some big bumps and bruises, and we’ve had our share of those the last couple weeks after playing two very physical football teams. We’re going to take a breath, evaluate where we are and try to make some tweaks for this final stretch. We’ve stumbled once in seven ball games, a one-possession game that we weren’t able to finish. I feel like we’re getting close to hopefully solidifying a spot in the playoffs, but we’ve got to keep playing well.”
