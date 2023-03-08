The Barrow County Cheer Association opened online registration last week, which will remain open through April 26.
On-site registration will be available April 24 and 26. Check and cash payments will be accepted only on these two days.
The registration fee is $175. The uniform fee is $250 and includes shell, skirt, underliner, briefs, socks, pompoms, shoes and camo shirt, camp shorts, pink bow and pink socks.
Late registration begins April 27-May 1. The late fee is $25.
Uniform fittings will take place May 9-12 from 6-8 p.m. Makeup day for uniform fittings is May 15 from 5:30- 8 p.m.
Add-ons are available and include:
Warm ups - $105 (jacket, $35, pants-$28, bag, bow, socks)
Cheer bag - $40
sports bra (select sizes)- $12
Raincoat - $20
Practice wear - $35
Additional socks - $9
Additional bows - $9
All add-ons must be purchased on fitting day.
Scholarship applications are also available online through March 31. Winners will be announced April 10.
To register and/or apply for a scholarship, visit http://leagues.bluesombrero.com/barrowcheer.
