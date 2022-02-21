Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently recognized some of its personnel at its annual awards banquet, hosted at Bethlehem Church. Also in attendance was the men and women of BCES as well as the family of fallen firefighter Tim Watson, who passed away last year.
“Tim’s line of duty death was hard on us all and we want to recognize Tim and his families sacrifice,” aid Chief Shuman. “Starting at our annual banquet next year we will be awarding the firefighter Tim Watson Scholarship to a family member of the Barrow County Emergency Services staff.”
From the E-911 division, Tracy Walling was recognized as the Communication Officer of the Year for her dedication to her career this past year in times of hardship. The Shift Supervisor of the Year award went to Jovan Rogers, who had started the year as a senior communications officer and had been thrust into the role of supervisor through staffing changes and she continues to lead her shift and her peers with excellence, said a BCES press release.
"These ladies, who have been voted by their peers, are being recognized for their dedication and perseverance to meet this last year's needs head-on," said E-911 director Wright, "the E-911 center has faced a year full of hurdles, including staffing challenges and the continued response against the Covid pandemic. Without the support of our staff we wouldn't have been able to overcome each and every milestone we have faced thus far. Because we have the right people in the right seats, our quality of care hasn't faltered and we continue to serve Barrow County with the utmost professionalism in their time of crisis and need."
From the operations division, the Company Officer of the Year award went to Lieutenant Nicholas Bourchier, who has led the department through his hard work and always being willing to lend a helping hand. He also is a main component in planning and execution of the BCES annual event.
Additinally, Grayson Pierce was recognized as the Firefighter of the Year, Brian Caudle was recognized as Paramedic of the Year, Cole Burchardt received the EMT of the Year award, Joshua Smith received the Rookie of the Year award and fire marshall Glen Cain received the Outstanding Service Award.
“Our operations division is made up and men and women like these award winners,” said chief Williams. “They exemplify the high-quality personnel that we have throughout BCES.”
BCES also recognizes its many community partners and the following award recipients for their outstanding acts of selflessness in leading their community by example:
Chaplain Jack Thomas, recipient of the TJ Snow award for his dedication as a member of the BCES Critical Incident Stress Management team and the pastor of Statham Baptist Church and Bethelehem Church, recipient of the Walter E Elder award for its continued support of the community and BCES.
“It was a wonderful occasion to gather and enjoy a meal together while we recognized these award recipients,” said chief Shuman, “I am very proud to be associated with such a great group of men and women who serve this department so well. Each and every person recognized have earned these accolades and the praises of their peers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.