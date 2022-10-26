The Barrow County School System announced its REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia is a statewide mentorship and college scholarship program.
Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach through high school. They must maintain good behavior, grades and attendance and graduate from high school. Scholars who successfully complete the program are awarded a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any HOPE eligible college in Georgia. Many colleges are matching or double-matching these funds. The scholarship is awarded in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student receives.
