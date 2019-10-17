The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Oct. 21, at Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Rd, Crawford. Doors open at 6:15 pm.
This month, Mary Lacksen will give a presentation on “Queen Rearing.” Lacksen produces and sells five-frame nucleus hives at BeeCo Apiaries, located in Hancock County. She started beekeeping in 2008 after attending UGA/Young Harris Bee Institute.
Bruce Morgan and Dr. Jamie Ellis are her mentors. They called her a beehaver’ until recently. She started successfully grafting queens in spring 2019 after attending Dr. Marla Spivak’s Queen Rearing Course at the University of Minnesota. Lacksen is a founding member of Lake Country Beekeepers Association and currently serves as vice president.
