The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 16 at the Farm Bureau at 925 Athens Road in Crawford.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
Linda Tillman who was unable to attend last month, will present her program "Fun and Facts about Wax" at the December meeting.
“Linda, a Master Beekeeper and the president of the Georgia Beekeepers Association, has been keeping bees since 2006 and loves to share her knowledge,” organizers said.
