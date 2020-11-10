Bryan W. Bell won Tuesday’s special election for the open Bethlehem Town Council seat, topping two other candidates with 41.5 percent of the vote (114 total votes) in the only locally-contested race strictly within Barrow County, according to final totals from the county elections office.
Randall Dan Wages finished in second place with 89 votes (32.4 percent), followed by Tambi “Tam” Parten Mull with 72 votes (26.2 percent).
Bell will replace former councilman Tommy Parten, who resigned his post earlier this year when he moved to Winder. No runoff in the election will be required, county elections director Monica Franklin said.
In other contests, reliably conservative Barrow County voted overwhelmingly for Republicans up and down the ballot.
President Donald Trump carried 70.7 percent of the vote countywide (to Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s 27.6 percent), even though Biden was elected president and appears to have earned a narrow victory, though Georgia may be headed for a recount due to the razor-thin margin.
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue also carried Barrow decisively over Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff (70.1 percent to 26.8), though the election statewide is headed for a runoff after Perdue edged Ossoff out but failed to get over the 50-percent, plus-one, threshold.
The other U.S. Senate election is also headed for a runoff between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Loeffler carried 38.9 percent of the vote in Barrow, followed by Republican Congressman Doug Collins (26 percent) and Warnock (16.2 percent).
Republican Congressman Jody Hice won re-election easily over Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green, running up 73.1 percent of the vote in Barrow while carrying 62.5 percent of the share across the vast 10th District.
Incumbent Republican state Sen. Frank Ginn also won re-election easily over Democratic challenger Dawn Johnson, with 65.9 percent across District 47 and 72.9 percent in Barrow to Johnson’s 27.2 percent. And in the Athens-based state House District 117 race, Republican incumbent Houston Gaines won re-election with 56.6 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Mokah Jasmine Johnson. Gaines carried 73.4 percent of the vote in the small eastern Barrow area that is part of the district, while Johnson took 26.6 percent there.
Turnout countywide was 68.4 percent with 38,054 people casting ballots.
Full results can be found online at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
