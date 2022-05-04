The fallout over recent actions on the Bethlehem City Council continued this week at the group's May 2 council meeting.
In one action, the council declined to approve the minutes from its April meeting because they didn't contain a letter read at that meeting by councilman Scott Morgan.
At the time, Morgan and the council voted to include his statement in the meeting's minutes. But according to city clerk Kathy Bridges, Morgan's attorney later advised him against submitting it after that meeting.
Morgan made no comment at the May 2 council meeting about the letter, its whereabouts or why he's withholding it. Efforts by The Barrow News-Journal to get a copy of Morgan's comments were also unsuccessful.
Councilman Dan Wages insisted the council unanimously approved motion in April to keep Morgan's letter in the city's minutes, something that had been initiated by Morgan. However, despite a general consensus on the council that it had voted to put a copy of Morgan's letter in the April minutes, no one has since seen it.
Wages and councilman Tommy Buchannan refused to approve the April minutes due to the absence of Morgan's comments. The council didn't vote on the issue and left the minutes unapproved.
"This is all an embarrassment to the city of Bethlehem," Wages said.
Wages later requested a laptop and microphones be purchased to record council meetings to avoid future issues like this one.
LEGAL DISPUTE
Morgan's April statement revolved around an ongoing dispute he had with neighbors over allegations of city code violations for items stored on their property. The Johnson family, which owns 50 acres next to Morgan, attended the April council meeting and read a response to Morgan's allegations.
After that meeting, Morgan sued The Barrow News-Journal with two motions. The first asked the courts to prevent the newspaper from publishing Morgan's name and to remove the story about the April council meeting from its website. The judge threw that motion out.
The second suit claims the newspaper defamed Morgan by reporting what was said at the meeting. At the April meeting, the council voted to not pursue citations against the Johnsons.
MORGAN RV ISSUE
In another twist, the Bethlehem council was unable on May 2 to resolve a question as to whether action should be taken against Morgan over allegations he's in violation of a city code.
During their comments, the Johnsons said Morgan's in-laws live in an RV camper on Morgan's three acres, something they said was a code violation.
But the camper was reportedly in Morgan's backyard before the city adopted the county's Unified Development Code (UDC) in 2007. As a result, the camper was apparently grandfathered in.
While much of the council expressed a readiness to make a determination on the camper issue, they were unable to take action since the matter didn't appear on the council's agenda for the May meeting.
"We're going to have to drag this out another month," Wages said.
