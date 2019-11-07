The Braselton and Hoschton town councils will see some big changes — and a December runoff — following the Nov. 5 election.
In Hoschton, Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter handily defeated incumbent Mindi Kiewert to secure the two at-large city council seats. Astin had 233 votes and Ledbetter had 236 votes, while Kiewert garnered 129 votes. (Incumbent Susan Powers did not seek re-election.)
In the Braselton Town Council District 3 race, challenger Jim Joedecke overwhelmingly beat incumbent Tony Funari, with 207 votes to Funari's 46.
But in the Braselton District 1 race, none of the three candidates secured 50-percent of the vote, forcing a runoff.
Incumbent Becky Richardson got 86 votes (44.5 percent), followed by challengers Richard Mayberry with 58 votes (30 percent) and Joy Basham with 49 votes (25.4 percent.)
There will be a runoff between Richardson and Mayberry on Dec. 3.
