Jackson County is playing some of its best baseball with the regular season winding down.
The Panthers pushed six runs across the plate in the fifth inning to earn a 7-1 road win Monday (April 10) over Gainesville, capping a season sweep of the Elephants.
With a 9-5 region record, Jackson County (12-14) sits in second place in 8-AAAAAA with four games remaining. The team is trying to secure a top-two seed out of the region and host a state playoff series for the first time in program history.
"We have a very difficult road the next four games," fifth-year head coach Matt Bolt said. "However, our boys are fully aware of the opportunities ahead. We control our own destiny, and that's all we can ask for late in the season. We're going to approach it day-by-day and do our best to take care of our business."
In the win, Sam Bradley went 3-for-3, Spencer Muffuletto went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Drew Mathews was 2-for-3 with an RBI as Jackson County finished with 10 hits. Karson Wheeler (1-for-3) drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers, who have won three-straight games.
All six of Jackson County's fifth-inning runs came with two outs.
Weston Skinner hammered a double to the left centerfield gap to spark the offense. Muffuletto and Mathews followed with back-to-back doubles off the right field wall. The Panthers then strung together a couple more hits and walks during the pivotal inning as they broke the game open.
"We had a very productive fifth inning," Bolt said. "We were very selective at the plate, and our boys did a great job working counts and finding pitches they could barrel up ... I was very pleased with the approaches our boys took."
Jackson County dominated the mound as Panther pitchers limited the Gainesville lineup to four hits. Jack Venable held the Elephants to three hits and a run over five innings, striking out six batters in earning the win. Michael Harrison and Ollie Tinglehoff each threw scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
"Our pitching was fantastic," Bolt said. "Jack Venable was very efficient on the bump. He pitched five innings while only throwing 66 pitches ... Michael Harrison and Ollie Tingelhoff both had scoreless innings in relief. I was very pleased with our pitching staff last night."
The Panthers now face a crucial road matchup at third-place Lanier (16-8) Wednesday (April 12, 5:55 p.m.).
