Barrow Arts and Science Academy did not have a varsity baseball team this year but got a lot of attention on their junior varsity team due to it's two pitchers, Mason Odom and Travis Troha.
The team finished the season 7-2, winning the last six games they played and scoring 83 runs overall, averaging five runs a game.
Between Odom and Troha, they only allowed 35 runs within the 63 innings they pitched, combined.
"I feel like I put my hard work in," said Odom. "I feel like I could do a little bit better on hitting but I think my pitching came along for the most part and I think I helped the team out a lot."
"As a team, I feel like we grew as the season went on," said Troha. I feel like we really became a family. We got along better as the season went."
"As the season went on, I think everyone started improving. Even the kids that didn't play that much. And overall, even though I think we could have went undefeated, I still think we had a great team." Troha said.
Head coach Brad Kolowich has lead many teams to victory over the years. He he predicts the Blazers going very far after he retires next year.
"To me, it's all about chemistry, and these guys have developed tremendous chemistry," he said. "They believed in each other, never felt like they're out of the game, always scrapped and fought, and did what it took to come out with a win at the end."
"The chemistry of this team is undeniably good."
This is their second season as a junior varsity team and are mostly made up of eighth and ninth grade students. They will be part of the schools new varsity team next season.
