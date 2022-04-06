Barrow Arts and Science Academy boys' soccer team won their last game on Friday, April 1 against Washington-Wilkes 1-0, putting them at 10-6, 9-5 in the public Region 8-A and scoring a 4 seed seat in the playoffs.
"We played well," said head coach Michael Coburn. "We typically don't play well on the road. However, over the season the team has grown and shown a lot of maturity. Which we needed in our last game, as we didn’t score until the 80th minute."
It was a very intense battle for the Blazers but they managed to pull through in the end.
"Second half we calmed down and played our game," Coburn said. "We were in their final 3rd for 70% of the game, we just couldn’t find that final piece until the 80th minute."
"They had a strong team. Defensively very solid."
The Blazers have had a very successful first year as a varsity team, and without seniors, made it straight to the playoffs. But not without a lot of hard work throughout the season.
"We are a totally different team," he said. "I have learned overtime, the players have learned, and we have adapted as we have grown. Our team has morphed from a defense first team to an all out attack."
Individually, the players have grown as well.
"Giovanni Munoz, he has developed into a powerhouse Midfielder," said Coburn. "Gavyn McIntyre and Jacob Carruthers have been awesome defenders. What they do in the back allows everyone to else to attack. Josiah Taveras- his speed can change a game."
The Blazers had one goal this season, and they played it out well.
"As a first-year varsity team, our goal was to make it to the state playoffs, which we did," Coburn said. "Everything from here on out is a bonus"
"I'm extremely proud of our team."
They will play Dolton Academy, the first seed team in their region, on April 13 to see who will move on.
"They are a very good team," Coburn says. "They are extremely physical and quick. We will have our work cut out for us."
