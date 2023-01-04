A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Spring Mountain Center (SMC) Friday, Dec 9, marking the official opening of the $45 million manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Barrow County.
SMC is a leading manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, home furniture and more. SMC sells home and lifestyle products to customers across the world and is a manufacturer for top U.S. brands, including Kohler. Their products have been among the bestsellers for major retailers such as The Home Depot and Wayfair.
Barrow's headquarters is SMC's only U.S. location and is one of three in the world. SMC is expected to create over 200 new manufacturing jobs in Barrow County, according to Barrow County economic development director Lisa Maloof.
The brand-new facility is located at Park 53 in Winder. Spring Mountain Center is hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in management, supervision, engineering and production. Individuals interested in job opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers.
