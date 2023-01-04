State Representative Terry England announced in February that he wouldn't be running for another term in the Georgia House of Representatives in the November 2022 General Election after serving at the State Capitol since 2004.
In addition to serving the residents of the 116th House District, during his time at the Capitol, England served on a number of house committees and currently serves as chairman of the House of Appropriations Committee, a position he’s held since the country was coming out of the Great Recession.
As chairman of the House of Appropriations Committee for the last 12 years, England has overlooked many major funding projects including the Transportation Funding Act of 2015 (HB 170), which created a new funding structure to generate funds needed for transportation infrastructure improvements and transit system enhancements across the state to accommodate the state’s population surge over the past decade.
"It has been an honor of a lifetime," England said of his years as state representative.
“I feel incredibly blessed to have represented our area for 18 years. It’s always been home and probably always will be home,” said England.
