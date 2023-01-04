A group of Barrow’s best and brightest community leaders have joined forces to plan and design a community development project unlike anything the county has ever seen.
The group of visionaries have put together a “Building Our Future” initiative, which centers around a five-year program to organize, develop and maintain an ingenious state-of-the-art community center, destination park and playground in downtown Winder at the campus of the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT).
CFIT, a pioneering endeavor in its own right, is located on the old Russell Middle School property and was an idea spearheaded by the Barrow County School System (BCSS) and the Barrow Community Foundation (BCF) when the building became vacant several years ago.
According to BCSS superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael, the district wasn't sure what to do with the old building at first, but "very quickly we figured out that we were not selling this property."
Over the years, the CFIT project has become the "nexus of the system’s support for innovation," said McMichael.
The vision behind CFIT breaks the barriers associated with the traditional approach to education by creating an innovative, all-encompassing community learning hub offering students programs like the Arts and Innovation Magnet program and the Ed Morrison Makerspace and Discovery Lab.
In spring of 2019, a collaboration between the BCF, BCSS, ArtsNOW and other community leaders began to work on the CFIT Campus Development Strategic Plan and ideas for a sports and family recreation park began to unfold.
To accommodate the interest and desires of all people, no matter their age or physical ability, the overall goal of the Building Our Future Strategic Plan is to enhance the quality of life for all who live and work in Barrow County by providing a unique inner-city park for rest, relaxation and recreation at a conveniently located site where children, youth, families and senior citizens can gather and play.
With as many as 25,000 annual visitors projected upon its completion, one of the objectives of the park is to draw people in and entice businesses and families to consider Barrow as a great place to relocate and visit. Once its enjoyed as a tourist attraction, the economic well-being of the area will be enhanced and a positive sense of belonging and connection will be cemented among residents.
The public-private partnership behind the development plan will invest a minimum of $4 million over the next five years to fund the project through BCF, a 501-3 nonprofit. The construction phase is expected to begin in 2023.
During the April 19 leadership campaign council meeting, Darryl Gumz, the governor-elect of the Georgia district of Kiwanis International, pledged $100,000 to go toward incorporating features that meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), making all amenities and features fully integrated and accessible to people across all levels of physical capability.
Other major contributors have been Akins Ford and Harrison Poultry, two of the county's largest employers.
"This is not just another fundraiser," said Akins, "this is an investment event."
By preserving the rich history of the CFIT building, where many of the campaign's leaders attended school themselves, "it's just a great fit," said McMichael. "It's just one of those things that just kind of seem meant to be," he said.
"This area is going to be something spectacular."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.