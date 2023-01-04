Members of the Barrow County Republican Party walked out during its former chairman Ken Young's speech at a meeting July 19 after he said the party is "beginning to appear like a fringe group to voters."
At the beginning of his speech, Young told fellow Republicans to "hang on to your seats."
Had those who walked out taken him seriously and stayed to hear his entire speech, they would've learned that by walking out, they perfectly exemplified the very intolerance Young was speaking on.
Young expressed his concern that if such intolerance persists, it could be the demise of the Republican party.
Before the walk-out, Young had already received significant heckling from the crowd while he expressed his views on election integrity.
"If there was ever a solution looking for a problem, that's it," he said.
"If you want to talk about voter fraud in Fulton, Cobb, Dekalb, Clayton or Gwinnett, I'm all with you."
As for Barrow County, Young said, "Not one major problem has been found in Barrow County."
"We have the best elections board in the state of Georgia. We have the best elections office in the state of Georgia," Young said above the crowd's continued heckling.
Young credited the voter reform law in 2021 for improving voter integrity in the state. "It's now easier to vote and harder to cheat in Georgia," another opinion of Young's that was met with resistance from the crowd.
"I have grown to detest the designation 'RINO'," he went on after roughly half the crowd had walked out.
RINO stands for "Republican in name only" and is a term used to describe Republicans who aren't aligned with the party's mainstream ideology.
"He's more liberal than I am, he's not as conservative as I am, he doesn’t agree with me 100% of the time," Young said, mocking those who use the term.
"It's ridiculous."
He said if Republicans don’t support their Republican nominees, even if they don’t agree on every issue, and let the Democrats win, "then you my friend are the real RINO."
"You're telling me your personal agenda is more important than a common enemy that we face?"
If the kind of Republicans being recruited have an "I can't get my way, I'm going to take my ball and go home," type of mentality, Young said, "you can forget it."
