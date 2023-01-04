Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger, the longest-serving mayor that currently holds office in Barrow County, as well as the only woman serving as mayor in the county, spearheaded a multi- million dollar water project, which broke ground in Sept. 2022, after spending over a decade in the making.
Once complete, the new drinking water treatment plant will provide critically needed water supply to citizens of Auburn and Winder.
Back in the early 2000s, following the yearslong drought in Georgia, Blechinger noticed an old photo in city hall of Park's Mill, which showed a pool of water in the background.
She said she thought to herself, "Wait a minute, where's that water?"
This led Blechinger and city staff to Martin Marietta, who had a rock quarry on Parks Mill Road, which was about to be filled with rocks and dirt to close it off - until the City of Auburn asked to purchase it.
"A much better use than just filling that thing up with dirt and rocks was to put water in it," said Blechinger.
Not only did this idea save Martin Marietta from the labor of filling up the pit, it saved local government from the expense of building a costly reservoir, which Blechinger said was later discovered can be quite the undertaking.
The former rock quarry will soon become a 1.1 billion gallon raw water storage pond reservoir spanning 78 acres and goes as deep as 300 feet with three water intake points and more than 13 miles of pipeline.
"It's a really, really neat plant that's going to be built and the technology that's going to be used to provide clean water is really something to say, so I'm very, very excited about it," said Blechinger.
