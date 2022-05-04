BNJ: WHAT EXPERIENCE OR SKILLS HAVE PREPARED YOU TO SERVE ON THE SCHOOL BOARD?
Kelley: I have been on the school board for 11 years and am in my 12th year. I have an accounting background and a background in staffing and recruiting. I have also worked in the medical field prior to that working with infertility patients and then Neurology patients. I did also have child psychology in college and almost double majored in that as well as accounting.
BNJ: IN WHAT SCHOOLS OR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/ORGANIZATIONS HAVE YOU BEEN INVOLVED?
Kelley: I was a partner in education with Westside, Haymon Morris, Yargo and Apalachee when my children were in school. I was a corporate sponsor of both Winder Barrow and Apalachee high schools at that time. I was a mentor in the school system. I volunteered numerous hours at Yargo in the media center. I proctored many a standardized test at Statham Elementry. Wherever there was a need or I was invited to come read or speak to a class I jumped at the opportunity. I taught a class at Apalachee when they hosted the Regional Future Business Leaders of America one year regarding resume writing and how to dress for an interview. I have been heavily involved with the Local and state Republican Party for over 20 years. I have been a state delegate to the Republican Party and to the district and county parties every time we had one during those years. I have taught Awana’s at church in the past and worked with many children over the years not just here in Barrow county but prior to ever moving to Barrow.
BNJ: WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE AS A CANDIDATE FOR THE BOARD OF EDUCATION? HOW WOULD YOU STAND OUT SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED?
Kelley: I have no problem asking questions. I always remember that I’m a representative of the people. I feel that is what is wrong with politics. It is WE THE PEOPLE! It doesn’t need to be rewritten it needs to be reread! We are to make sure when there is a concern that someone has it does not fall on deaf ears. People want to know they have been heard and valued. My biggest weakness is wanting to fix problems. I realize what my limits are and when I have done all I can and it’s out of my hands, or my lane, it frustrates me if especially ‘ legally’ when I CAN NOT do more. I will never step over that line, but I will be a voice for those that otherwise would have no voice. Everyone wants to feel they have a seat at the table. I also have access to a vast amount of information daily at my reach on what employers are looking for. What jobs are hot. My husband has been a corporate HR recruiter for over 30 years. He can tell me daily what I need to check on and make sure we are offering our students. I also still network with some of the cli-ents I worked with and occasionally will do consulting work for.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ISSUE FACING THE BARROW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM AND/OR PUBLIC EDUCATION AS A WHOLE? HOW DO YOU PLAN TO ADDRESS IT?
Kelley: I think the main thing facing Barrow county education is our growth. The way we get our funding and the formula is so messed up and outdated it kills communities like ours. I think public education as a whole we are dealing with a lot of things. The big thing people are concerned about is CRT and the transgender and sex education and what children are now be-ing taught behind closed doors.
I think on the growth issue we need to make sure we can work with other elected officials at a local & state level. Tax payers are paying enough in taxes and when one group is able to roll taxes back and yet things they do such as not counting students but once a year (FTE) that directly hurts counties like Barrow where we are busting at the seams with growth. Getting the money faster would allow us to build classrooms faster and not pull from an already strained system. We need to be able to understand how that works and articulate that to them and to the taxpayers so they can help us get these things changed. It’s all the taxpayers money it just depends on which pot it comes out of. In regards to CRT and the transgender issues I feel we need to stand strong and say no not here! Kids have enough on them they don’t need to be taught to discriminate and that’s what I feel CRT is doing. I have a mixed race family. My grandson and grand-daughter only know love. They know if a kid is mean to them they don’t want anything to do with the child that was mean to them. It matters not to them if the child is white, mixed, black or asian. Treat me kind I’ll treat you kind. It’s like I refer to as the mirror. You look in and smile you get that back you look in and make a weird face you see that back. On the sexual education issue I saw a video of a father that stated it perfectly. As children it is not normal to start having sexual thoughts or feelings unless it’s an indicator someone has abused them in some way. He said we would not talk to an underaged child and say here is the safe way to do drugs because we know you’re going to do it any way. Here is the safe way to do alcohol because we know you will do it any way. So why would we bring up sex to an underage child at all? The more we try to normalize things that aren’t is when we get in trouble and probably having the opposite outcome of what we were really supposedly trying to prevent. We need to listen more and look outside the norms.
BNJ: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE ROLE OF SCHOOLS IN TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS BULLYING, SEX EDUCATION, CYBER-SAFETY AND MENTAL HEALTH?
Kelley: I think they need to know that Bullying on all levels is wrong. I don’t think we need to break it out into categories. I am not ok allowing one group to get away with things another group cannot. I explained how I feel about the Sex Education at least in the Elementry schools. I don’t agree with anything being taught to a student that the parent or guardian has not had a chance to review. I also feel there should be an opt out available if the parent or guardian so wishes. Regarding cyber safety, students need to be aware of all the dangers they can get into. I think maybe more needs to go home to the parents in their own language so they can be aware of the dangers and make sure they put things in place to protect their children. The schools can only do so much. Mental health is a big issue for our county. I’m not sure what I would say our role is to teach students about Mental health. I do feel it’s our job to make resources known to them and their families and keep an eye out for any changes of behavior. Things have been so hard on students, Teachers, families and everyone during Covid. Mental Health doesn’t just go away like the virus. We need to show these students and families we care for them and help them as much as we can. We need to get them hooked up with all the community outreach and resources at our disposal. Many have no idea where to begin to start.
BNJ: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO ADDRESS DIFFERENCES OF OPINION BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS OR BE-TWEEN THE BOARD AND THE ADMINISTRATION/TEACHERS/STAFF?
Kelley: The best thing to do is have discussion in open meeting where the full board is there and most things can be worked out. I think if people will learn to value that each person brings a different background that can be valuable in decisions made that would eliminate most issues. We are a team and we should act as such. Now, as far as the Board and Administration ,or Board and teachers ,or staff we normally don’t interact with them, other than to ask questions if they are presenting something. The board sets policy the board sets the budget the board is in charge of the superintendents evaluation. The superintendent handles the day to day operations of the school system. I think that is one of the main things new board members need to know, where those lines are. I don’t want to step over into the superintendents lane and vice versa. It should be a mutual respect.
BNJ: HOW CAN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEST COMMUNICATE WITH ITS CONSTITUENTS?
Kelley: The best way to communicate with constituents is through email or phone calls. I also see constituents out in public at church and at other events. I have been thinking about starting a quarterly town home meeting so the people in my district can come and share concerns with me. I have been getting a lot of information and ideas while knocking on doors and talking to parents and teachers and others that work for the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.