The Banks County Board of Education approved the following requests when it met on Jan. 19:
•Banks County Middle School FFA to visit State Lawnmower competition in Fort Valley February 10-11.
•Banks County High School Varsity Football Cheerleaders to visit Columbus State University, Columbus, February 23-24.
•Banks County Elementary School Art Program to sponsor art show displaying children’s artwork with option to purchase frames and order reproductions of their child’s art.
