The Jackson County Board of Education was scheduled to meet early Wednesday, March 11, to vote on items it declined to take up during its regular meeting on Monday, March 9.
The BOE scheduled a called meeting at 7 a.m. March 11 at the board office in Jefferson. (See our website for updates.)
The board had only three members present for its March 9 meeting, enough for a quorum.
Early in that meeting, the board agreed to amend its agenda to remove three items related to a proposed construction project at East Jackson Middle School. During its recent two-day retreat, the board discussed scaling back that project to help garner funds to build a new elementary school in West Jackson. The agenda items were related to that issue.
But at the end of the meeting when the board was slated to vote on its remaining agenda items, chairperson Lynn Wheeler said that since two board members were absent, she didn't want to hold a vote. The board adjourned without hold any votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.