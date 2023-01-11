The Barrow Board of Education (BOE) recently elected District 8 At-large board member Jordan Raper to serve as chairman, filling the position Bill Ritter held before he resigned to run for state House 119.
“I appreciate my fellow board members for trusting me for this position and I’m excited to pick up where Mr. Ritter left off,” Raper said at the board’s Jan. 10 meeting.
The BOE also elected District 4 board member Beverly Kelley to serve as vice chair, the position previously held by Raper.
The board also began the nomination process to appoint a person to fill the vacant District 7 At-large seat.
The nominations will be publicized.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Jan. 10, the BOE approved:
• Naming Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates, Inc., as the architect for the renovation and modification projects at Haymon Morris Middle School and Winder-Barrow High School.
• A bid for the new elementary school’s furniture. The cost will be approximately $823,548, with a contingency of 10% ($82,355) for adjustments in the quantity and permission to go to the next lowest bid if product standards or timeliness of delivery becomes an issue. The total will be $905,903 coming out of ELOST and capital projects funds.
• The purchase of Dell Chromebooks in the amount of $382.87 per Chromebook, for a maximum purchase total of $250,000 through June 30, 2023.
• The purchase of Joey Chromebook carts from SCW for $1,010 per cart, up to a maximum total purchase of $50,500 through June 30, 2023.
• The purchase of 150 Clear Touch interactive panels from TechOptics in the amount of $4,548.58 per cart, for a total of $682,287, with further authorization for additional panel purchases until June 30, 2023, to a maximum additional purchase of $100,000. Panels are sought for Bethlehem Elementary School, County Line Elementary School and the new elementary school.
• The continuation of school-based mental health services. The board plans to renew the district’s partnership with the Social Empowerment Center for the 2022-2023 school year, subject to a total authorization of $110,000. A portion of this total allocation was approved in Dec. 2022.
• A revision to the 2023-2024 student calendar. The planning day scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, will be moved to Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.
• An affirmation of the strategic plan’s system vision, mission and beliefs.
• An affirmation of Policy BH: Board of Education Code of Ethics.
• The adoption of policy IKBC: Material Harmful to Minors Complaint Resolution Process.
• A resolution in support of Foothills Education Charter High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.