The Barrow County School System nominated 25 students to compete at the state level for the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP).
The Board of Education recognized two state finalists for the 2022 GHP from Apalachee High School:
• Samuel Massei, Engineering
• Zane Sylvester, Mathematics
GHP is a residential summer program at Berry College for gifted and talented high school students who are in 10th or 11th grade. The program offers instruction significantly different from the typical high school classroom. It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.
GHP is a very competitive program.
The process begins in the fall with school level nominations and interviews. The district then recommends a number of students and they must complete intense applications and recommendations. From over 3,000 applicants, GHP selects 1,300 to participate in the state level interviews.
