It appears James Lawson will be a candidate in the upcoming Hoschton City Council special election, which has been rescheduled for May.
In a reversal of its previous decision last month, the Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration voted 3-1 on March 16 to deny a challenge against Lawson's residency. BOE member Larry Ewing was the lone vote to disqualify Lawson.
The move comes after a court hearing held last week that remanded the case back to the elections board. Judge Joe Booth found that the board had acted improperly by discussing its decision to disqualify Lawson behind closed doors at its previous hearing.
But neither the court nor the board of elections addressed what should be done with Richard Mayberry, who was sworn in as a council member after Lawson's earlier disqualification.
Hoschton mayor pro tem Adam Ledbetter was noncommittal about Mayberry's status now that the election has been reinstated.
"The City is considering the appropriate course at this time and will seek to do what is best for the citizens of Hoschton and minimize delay and legal costs," he said.
Lawson is the owner of Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton and says he lives in an upstairs apartment in the funeral home. During the new board of elections hearing, Lawson’s attorney Stanton Porter, presented additional evidence to show that Lawson has resided at the funeral home for over a year (the requirement to run for council).
Among the newly-presented evidence were: Receipts and photos from the renovations for the apartment; documents from a moving company that relocated the Lawsons’ belongings from their former home to the funeral home in 2018; and evidence that Lawson got much of his credit card and personal mail delivered in Hoschton.
Porter also presented sworn affidavits from a number of Lawson’s neighbors and community members who said he lives at the funeral home, along with social media messages between Lawson’s wife and their son, in which she updated him on the progress of the renovation while he was deployed.
The BOE vote came after a lengthy silence, when no board member spoke up to make a motion. Ultimately, board chair Eric Crawford made a motion to reject the residency challenge, arguing enough evidence had been presented to show Lawson met the residency requirements.
