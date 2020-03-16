It appears James Lawson will be a candidate in the upcoming Hoschton City Council special election.
In a reversal of its decision last month, the Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration voted 3-1 on March 16 to deny a challenge against Lawson's residency. Larry Ewing was the lone opposition.
Lawson is the owner of Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton and says he lives in an upstairs apartment in the funeral home. During the new board of elections hearing, Lawson’s attorney Stanton Porter, presented additional evidence to show that Lawson has resided at the funeral home for over a year (the requirement to run for council).
Among the newly-presented evidence were: Receipts and photos from the renovations for the apartment; documents from a moving company that relocated the Lawsons’ belongings from their former home to the funeral home in 2018; and evidence that Lawson got much of his credit card and personal mail delivered in Hoschton.
Porter also presented sworn affidavits from a number of Lawson’s neighbors and community members who said he lives at the funeral home, along with social media messages between Lawson’s wife and their son, in which she updated him on the progress of the renovation while he was deployed.
The BOE vote came after a lengthy silence, when no board member spoke up to make a motion. Ultimately, board chair Eric Crawford made a motion to reject the residency challenge, arguing enough evidence had been presented to show Lawson met the residency requirements.
Lawson is set to face Raphael Mayberry in the May 19 election (which was postponed from March 24 given the spread of coronavirus).
BACKGROUND
Hoschton's former mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland came under fire last year for racial comments made surrounding the city's hiring of a city administrator.
Faced with a potential recall, both Kenerly and Cleveland resigned late in 2019.
The remaining city council members at that time — Hope Weeks and newly-elected members Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter — were forced to go to court to allow the council to continue functioning with three council members.
Kenerly's and Cleveland's resignations also forced a special election to fill those vacated seats. Lawson and Mayberry qualified to run for Cleveland's old seat.
Meanwhile, Weeks and Shannon Sell qualified to run for the mayor's position.
Because Weeks qualified for mayor, she had to resign her seat on the Hoschton City Council. (Weeks has since withdrawn from the mayoral race. Sell will be the new mayor of Hoschton.)
That left only two council members remaining, making the council essentially non-functional until the special election.
Shortly after Lawson qualified, a challenge was filed with the Jackson County elections board, arguing Lawson didn't meet the residency required to hold office in the City of Hoschton. Petitioners argued Lawson lives at a mountain home in Rabun County, citing that Rabun County address is listed on his driver’s license and that’s where he filed a homestead exemption.
The elections board held a hearing on the matter in February, and ultimately voted to uphold the residency challenge during that meeting, disqualifying Lawson as a candidate.
The Hoschton City Council then swore in Mayberry to the vacant council seat. That move allowed the council to again function with three council members.
Shortly after, Lawson filed an appeal in the Superior Court of Jackson County — claiming the elections board had acted improperly by discussing his case behind closed doors and discussing issues unrelated to his residency, including his motivation for running for office. Judge Joe Booth ordered a stay of the board's decision until a March 11 hearing.
FROM THE COURT HEARING
During the March 11 court hearing, both Porter and the county’s attorney Chris Hamilton argued their sides over Lawson’s residency requirements. But much of the focus was on the February Board of Elections and Registration meeting and whether the hearing was held appropriately.
“The hearing itself was not conducted properly,” said Porter.
He added the board made a mistake when it went into closed session — without a motion or the legal authority to do so.
“They go into executive session for 38 minutes,” said Porter. “That’s a long time to discuss something that — to me — should be very open and public.”
But Hamilton argued that no vote was taken in the closed session.
“There was no indication that any official action was taken in that (closed) meeting,” he said.
When pressed by Judge Booth, who cited concerns over the closed meeting, Hamilton ultimately conceded.
“I will concede that the better angels would probably say: Don’t go into executive session,” said Hamilton. “We’re dealing with public servants. Public servants make mistakes.”
Judge Booth noted he didn’t think the board acted in bad faith.
But he ultimately vacated the elections board's decision and remanded it back to the board to reconsider (which is what it did March 16).
“I do find that there was a violation of the open public meetings statute…,” said Judge Booth. “I find no exception in the code that permitted what’s called an executive session in excess of 30 minutes. Frankly, we don’t know what the board talked about. I believe that that sort of discussion…is precisely what the public is interested in hearing.”
UNKNOWNS FOR THE FUTURE
It’s not clear how the election board’s decision will impact the City of Hoschton and whether Mayberry's swearing in is now void.
The city may also be forced to return to the court, to allow the council to continue functioning with a three-member council (Astin, Ledbetter and Sell, when he’s sworn in) until the May 19 elections.
