The Barrow Board of Education plans to purchase 942 Frog Street Literacy Bags for Pre-K students.
The board also made the purchase last year.
“Each bag contains 35 books that caregivers can enjoy with their children as they read together, learn new vocabulary and improve their comprehension skills,” district leaders said.
The bags provide at-home libraries, supporting the development of early literacy in the community.
The bags will be distributed through the Barrow Literacy Partnership to all 726 Pre-K students in the school system’s Pre-K program, as well as 216 Pre-K students at other local centers.
The financial impact is up to $35,000, covered with Birth - Age 5 L4GA grant funds.
The purchase is on the board’s March 7 consent agenda.
