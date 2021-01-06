Behind a 35-point effort against Loganville, Jackson County's Kalib Clinton is the Panthers' all-time point leader.
The senior now has 1,778 points, surpassing Vic Stewart who scored 1,775 points from 1960-1964.
Clinton's big night did not result in a victory for the Panthers, however, as they fell 64-58 to Class AAAAA No. 10-ranked Loganville in a back-and-forth region road contest.
Kedric Zimmer added 10 points for the Panthers, who dropped to 5-4 on the season and 0-4 in Region 8-AAAAA play.
Jackson County travels to Johnson Friday (Jan. 8, 8:30 p.m) as region play continues.
