Behind a balanced scoring effort, the East Jackson boys’ basketball team continued its recent winning ways.
With four players reaching double figures, the Eagles beat Elbert County 63-54 Saturday (Dec. 28) to go 2-0 in their own holiday tournament. The team has now won three consecutive games as it transitions back to region play with a Friday (Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.) matchup at home against rival Jackson County.
Makayl Rakestraw paced the Eagles Saturday with 21 points and four rebounds. Kendrick Carson added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jimmie Jackson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. R.J. White chipped in 10 points and three rebounds.
“I was very pleased because it was a good team win,” coach Jarvis Smith said. “We are learning how to find ways to win — just a good overall team win.”
East Jackson opened the tournament with a 53-49 win over Loganville on Friday (Dec. 27), a victory Smith said wasn’t pretty. But it was pretty enough down the stretch.
The Eagles allowed just one basket over the final 2:55 to pull out a victory over the Red Devils. And that lone basket was a meaningless 3-pointer in the final seconds with the game already decided.
“We’ve been in these situations before where we didn’t make the plays,” Smith said. “So, the guys are maturing game-by-game … (Friday) was one of those nights that we were able to put together a good solid, four minutes of a fourth quarter."
Rakestraw led the Eagles with 21 points on a 6-of-11 shooting night from the floor. Jackson added 11 points.
Loganville led 46-44 with 2:55 left in the game when the Red Devils’ Thomas Grayson buried a 3-pointer. But Loganville didn’t score another meaningful basket the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, the Eagles found ways to score during that stretch.
Jay Watson tied the contest 46-46 with a pair of free throws with 2:38 left. He then converted an acrobatic lay-up at the 2:00 mark to give East Jackson the lead for good at 48-46.
Rakestraw later scored on a wide-open layup. Rakestraw and Jackson then combined to hit three free throws in the final minute to put the game away.
