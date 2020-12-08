After pulling out a pair of close wins to open the season, the Jackson County boys’ basketball team had some breathing room Monday night.
Freshman Trentyn Flowers enjoyed the biggest night of his young career, scoring a career-high 25 points with 13 rebounds and two blocks. Senior standout Kalib Clinton added 21 points as the Panthers routed Athens Academy 88-66 Dec. 7 at home to improve to 3-0.
“We are definitely happy about our 3-0 start, but understand that we still have a long way to go if we want to reach our full potential this year,” first-year coach Bryan Parker said. “We have to be better on defense and more discipline on offense moving forward. If we can fix a few minor issues, we should finally be able to put together a complete game.”
Max Brown finished with nine assists, while Kedric Zimmer added six assists and five steals. All nine players who dressed scored.
Jackson County was slated to open region play Tuesday (Dec. 8) against Greenbrier but results were not available at press time. The Panthers have two more games this week, hosting Eastside Friday (Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.) and traveling to Prince Avenue Saturday (Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.