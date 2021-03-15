The Banks County High School boys lost to Stephens County with a score of 6-0 and Elbert 7-0.
Coach Carlos Cook stated the team has some work to do offensively and learn to make quick passes.
“We have to learn how to push the ball from midfield more effectively,” he adds.
Coach Cook has been very impressed with his goalkeeper, Grant English.
“He has been able to block many shots," Cook said.
English has served as the starting goalkeeper for the team this season.
The team has several goals they are focusing on, according to Cook, as they get deeper into region play. One goal is to handle the ball more aggressively with quicker and more efficient passes, leading to more offensive shots.
The team will face Union away on March 19 and Rabun on March 23.
