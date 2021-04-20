The anticipated difficulty of Jackson County’s first-round state tournament matchup with Chamblee came to full fruition.
The second-seeded Panthers fell 4-1 Monday (April 19) to the third-seeded Bulldogs in the Class AAAAA boys’ state tennis tournament, ending their season. Chamblee won the 2019 Class AAAAA state championship.
Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks compared this matchup to when his Panthers faced powerhouse Westminster as a No. 3 seed in the first round in 2019.
“This is why you play,” he said. “If you’re going to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. We’ve fallen a little bit short, but this should give us an impetus to get out there and fight for next season and really pull our games together.”
Drake Tatar provided Jackson County’s lone point, winning at No. 2 singles after his opponent retired in the second set with an injury.
Meanwhile, Kade Graves saw a 26-match winning streak end with a loss at No. 1 singles. He finished his high school career with at 60-7, setting the school record for wins.
“I can’t say enough great things about him,” Brooks said. “I know he’s going to do great things in college.”
The Panthers will lose Graves, Bo Reeves, Xander Julian and Garrett Julian to graduation next year. Jackson County, however, will retain Tatar — who went undefeated in region play — and Bailey Hamm and doubles player Conrad Satkofsky. Brooks notes a number of junior varsity players who have been waiting in the wings that should contribute next year.
“I’ll be looking for us to have strong doubles for next year and really build off the singles we had this year,” Brooks said.
The coach said the program —- which has reached the state tournament every year since 2016 — is on the right trajectory.
“I don’t like going out in the first round of state, but as long as we keep making state, then the success will come,” Brooks said. “I firmly believe that I’ve started something here that’s positive and something we can be proud of here at Jackson County.”
