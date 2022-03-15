An idea being floated to start a charter school in Braselton has now been floated to the town council.
Town leaders discussed the topic as part of their annual planning retreat Friday (March 11).
The consensus among the council was general interest in the idea with considerable more discussion needed in order to gauge feasibility and community support.
“I’m interested in learning more,” councilman James Murphy said. “That’s where I stand today.”
“I just want to make sure that there’s the foundation there to support such a cause,” he added.
A Braselton school charter could be held by either the town or a non-profit (501(C)3) entity. Such a school could potentially serve to unify a town divided by four different school systems. The system would be publicly-funded but use its own curriculum, and enrollment would be based on a lottery system.
Mayor Kurt Ward, who created an exploratory committee for a charter school, said he and volunteers have been in conversations with the state charter school commission about the possibility.
“They have directly told us, yes, the town can do this,” Ward said.
Ward invited community members Pam Estabrooke and Spencer Thomas — who served as president of a charter school in Colorado — to speak at Friday’s retreat about charter systems.
“We feel that a charter school within the town limits of Braselton could be a unifying presence around a common purpose,” said Estabrooke, who has met with leaders of charter schools such as Lake Oconee Academy, Amana Academy and the Academy for Classical Education.
She noted an online survey in which 68% of Braselton residents said they would support a charter system. As of March 10, 106 people had responded to the question.
Should it come to fruition, a Braselton charter school could “open comfortably” serving grades K-3 in its first year with 20 students per class, according to Estabrooke.
Two paths are available to open a charter school — replication or independent. Replication uses the academic model of an existing charter school (like Lake Oconee Academy) as opposed to a charter applied for independently. Replication would allow for a school to open in the fall of 2023, while an independent charter would mean a fall 2024 opening, according to Estabrooke.
COUNCIL FEEDBACK
Councilman Richard Harper spoke favorably of a centralized Braselton school. He said it could serve as a big draw for the community, and some surrounding school systems might support it, too.
“Some schools would probably openly welcome it because of their overcrowding,” Harper said. “Some schools who do not have overcrowding would probably not welcome it because they would lose those funds.”
Councilman Jim Joedecke said he liked the idea but felt things were moving too rapidly. He suggested a council-appointed study group, starting with the question: “Do we need a school?”
Joedecke also said he wanted to check with town attorney Gregory Jay over potential legal concerns.
“It sounds like a great idea,” Joedecke said. “I’m just a little nervous that we’re moving too fast on this.”
Estabrooke emphasized that volunteers were interested in determining if the idea had traction or not among the council at this point.
“If traction is we want to start writing a charter in 2023, or something like that, my answer would be no,” Joedecke said. “Because I just don’t feel like I’m up to speed on it.”
Councilwoman Becky Richardson said she’s warmed up more to the idea of a school — originally suggested by former councilwoman Peggy Slappey — especially with its potential as a unifier within town and the economic benefit of a large volume of parents coming into town daily. But she also said hearing of a 2023 or 2024 start gave her reason for pause.
"That's quick," she said.
Ward said he believes it’s important to determine if conversation among the council around a charter school should continue.
He noted that anyone could come into town and start a charter system.
“Here’s the other part of this that y’all have got to make sure you know,” he said. “Somebody could come into Braselton and start a charter school, and we have nothing to do with it.”
That’s a point Thomas reiterated.
“I had the thought to start one myself, in less than two years,” he said. “It was actually on my to-do list because there’s just such a need for it. I know a lot of parents here.”
Thomas said that the charter system he presided over in Colorado operated independently of the city.
“We had nothing to do with the town, and I think that was unfortunate,” he said. “I think there’s a real opportunity here.”
Estabrooke said she and Thomas, in coming before the council, wanted to determine whether or not the idea was a non-starter.
“We’re asking for the temperature of the water,” she said. “Is there enough interest from the council to go on?”
Council members agreed to hold more discussions.
“I’d love to hear more,” Joedecke said. “Change always makes me nervous … I just want to make sure we’re all on the bus together.”
