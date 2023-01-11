Braselton leaders are holding off on approval of two nominations for the town’s downtown development authority (DDA) until meeting with the respective nominees.
During its regular meeting Monday (Jan. 9), the Braselton Town Council voted 5-0 to table its vote to next month.
The DDA has two positions open on its board following the resignations of Cindy Green and Tracy Bradenburg in October 2022. The DDA submitted two nominees, Susan Wyatt and Esteban de Leon, to the council as replacements.
“This motion to table is by no means anything other than we just need a little time,” said councilman James Murphy, who said he wanted to learn more about each nominee.
Similarly, Mayor Kurt Ward said he wanted to talk to each candidate about their interest in serving on the DDA.
“To see if their visions for the downtown are consistent with my personal visions and what many people asked me to look at when I ran for office,” Ward said. “I would appreciate those opportunities before I make a vote on them.”
Moving forward, councilperson Becky Richardson suggested having the council meet DDA nominees before voting on the candidates as part of the appointment procedure.
Meanwhile, the council did approve other appointments required for 2023: Jim Joedecke, mayor pro tem; Jennifer Scott, town manager and town clerk; Gregory Jay, town attorney; and Joedecke, Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority.
