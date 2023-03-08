After an unexpected hiatus of over two months, the Braselton Library reopened its doors Tuesday (March 7).
The facility has been closed since late December due to water damage sustained when a pipe blew out of its fitting, resulting in a significant amount of water in the main portion of the library.
“There’s still going to be some stuff that needs to be done, but we are so excited that we’re going to be opening back,” library director Lori Hayes said. “Because we like to see people.”
Hayes noted that some interior work needs finishing, while painting won’t be completed until an already-scheduled library renovation of the main building is finished.
Hayes also said the inside will “look a little bit different in here, too.” Construction crews have installed a temporary wall to separate the usable space from where renovations are on-going. According to Hayes, those renovations should conclude in May. Also, most all juvenile and young adult bookshelves are currently in storage, leaving only a limited selection of those books. The library only has four public-access computers currently.
The library’s closure over the past two months wasn’t unlike its operating format during COVID protocols.
“It was very similar to when we had COVID (restrictions),” Hayes said. “The doors were locked. People couldn’t come in, but we were doing curbside pickup or holds for people.”
Hayes said she and her staff are happy to return to something much closer to normal — as are the library’s patrons.
“They’re all eager to get back in and come in and browse and check out books and discover the things that they want instead of having to put in on hold,” Hayes said.
