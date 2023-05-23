The area in and around downtown Braselton west of Hwy. 53 has been a hub of construction activity recently. Here is a quick at the status of some of the ongoing public projects:
•Brassie Lane and Davis St.: Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott projects a July finish of these street improvements to coincide with the library extension completion, though she believes the road work is ahead of the library. The town is widening Brassie Lane and installing 90-degree parking while also placing a landscaped median down the leg of Davis St. west of Hwy. 53 running to Hwy. 124. Scott reported that both road projects are "pretty far along" with the hardscape portion of the work. Landscaping, including trees in the medians and tree wells, has yet to be installed. The streetlights, likely the last pieces to be installed, have yet to be delivered.
•Library extension: Completion of the 8,166-square-foot library addition on Davis St. is expected in July. The two-story, $4.1 million expansion will include a children's wing and study rooms, allowing for more circulation materials and programming. Scott, however, said much interior work remains. Siding and window installation must be completed to keep the inside dry to allow crews to begin working on carpet, lighting and finishes.
•Jesse Cronic Rd.: Repaving work will finish over the next few weeks. Jesse Cronic Rd. was included on the town's list of roads for LMIG funds. The road, heavily used by commuters, was a county-maintained road until a service delivery agreement with the county was reached last year.
•Grist mill: This project has yet to start, but the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority has awarded Smith and Company a $2.14 million contract for renovations. That contract is under review by the project architect. The project would renovate a 1,150-square-foot portion of the historic mill on Frances St. for office space with a new exterior steel staircase and add a 3,854-square-foot addition west of the existing building. This addition would include office space, a lobby, restrooms and stairs. Once started, construction will span approximately 300 days, allowing for an April 2024 move-in. Braselton Tech will use two offices for tech incubators upstairs of the addition. The tourism department will be housed on the first floor. Scott said the visitor's bureau's hope is that the rest of the available units will be used for office spaces due to the general lack of office space in town. She noted that office employees tend to boost daytime traffic for the downtown businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.