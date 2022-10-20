Hall County Sheriff's Office

Agents with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a Buford man on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19, during a child pornography investigation, according to an HCSO press release. 

Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Anthony J. Mayer, 59, in the 3000 block of Windgate Dr. Agents took Mayer into custody without incident and seized several electronic devices from his house. Mayer is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor (felony).

