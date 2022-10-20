Agents with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a Buford man on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19, during a child pornography investigation, according to an HCSO press release.
Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Anthony J. Mayer, 59, in the 3000 block of Windgate Dr. Agents took Mayer into custody without incident and seized several electronic devices from his house. Mayer is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor (felony).
The case began earlier this year when agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). According to the initial investigation, Mayer possessed an image of child pornography and uploaded it to a search engine on May 28.
Mayer was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remained with no bond on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20.
The case remains under investigation by HCSO and the Georgia ICAC Task Force. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of forensic processing of the electronics seized from Mayer’s residence.
